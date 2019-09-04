AUBURN — Susan Fournier has joined Fontaine Family — The Real Estate Leader at the Auburn location, 336 Center St.

Fournier grew up in Lisbon and graduated from Lisbon High School. She attended University of Southern Maine, majoring in journalism. After college, she worked as a bookkeeper and office manager, along with being self-employed and pursuing her career in real estate.

She comes to Fontaine with her Maine real estate associate broker license and more than 15 years of experience in real estate. She is available to work with with buyers and sellers.

In her spare time, she enjoys boating and spending time with her large family, including her children and grandchildren. She lives in Greene. She can be reached at 207-576-0366 or by email at: [email protected].

