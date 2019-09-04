HALLOWELL — Registration is open for September art workshops at The Harlow, 100 Water St., including Color Theory taught by Jim Flahaven, Ceramic Surface Design taught by Tyler Gulden and Artists’ Professional Development Series taught by Helene Farrar.

Workshops at The Harlow offer an opportunity to try something new or expand on existing skills. Preregistration is required for all workshops. Spaces are limited. They will be small classes with opportunity for one-on-one instruction and conversation.

Color Theory with Jim Flahaven: The workshop will focus on the physical interaction of colors. It is appropriate for anyone who uses color in their practice: painters, interior designers, fiber artists. The approach will be hands-on and students will paint, cut and paste using acrylics. All materials are included. Tuition is $40, members; $65, nonmembers. Space is limited to 15 students age 16 and up. No previous experience is necessary. Register and learn more at http://harlowgallery.org/color-theory-with-jim-flahaven/.

Ceramic Surface Design with Tyler Gulden: From 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, join Gulden for a hands-on introduction to the chemistry of mixing and techniques for applying thick slip to transform the surface of pots. The workshop will take place at Hallowell Clay Works, 157 Water St.. Students will pick up their fired pieces at The Harlow. All materials are included. Tuition is $50, members; $75, nonmembers. Space is limited to 12 students. Students under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. No previous experience is necessary. The deadline to register is 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. Register and learn more at http://harlowgallery.org/ceramic-surface-design-with-tyler-gulden/.

Artists’ Professional Development Series with Helene Farrar: Farrar will be a mentor and facilitator for a four-part professional development workshop series. Sessions will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, Oct. 27, Nov. 24 and Dec. 29. The group will explore a range of topics, including developing an art practice, technique and content, resume and artist statement development and marketing. The workshop is designed for artists who are working to develop a professional art practice. All materials are included. Tution is $160, members; $200, nonmembers. Registration deadline is 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. It is limited to 12 students age 18+. Register and learn more are http://harlowgallery.org/professional-development-series-for-artists-with-helene-farrar/.

For more information, visit harlowgallery.org or call 207-622-3813.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: