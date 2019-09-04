DEAR SUN SPOTS: With the uncertainty of the weather expected by Hurricane Dorian, the date for Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends Yard Sale has been changed to September 13 and 14 . Our Super Summer Yard Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 700 Main St., next to the karate school and directly across from Hurricane’s Café in Greene.

For more information, please contact me at [email protected]. Thank you, Sun Spots for all your kindness and support! — Norm, Greene

ANSWER: This announcement, published in the August 6 and 14 Sun Spots was originally scheduled for the weekend of September 6.

The date change gives everyone more time to get their bottles and other donations together to help finance the work done for the feral cat colonies.

Donations can be brought to the event. (Large items such as appliances and furniture cannot be accepted.) Monetary donations can also be sent to Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends, P. O. Box 274, Greene, ME 04236 or paid via PayPal.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The 2019 Christmastide Community Vocal Choir begins its 18th season with the first rehearsal on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 3 p.m. at the Second Congregational Church, UCC, located at 205 Main Street in Norway. All voices and all ages, from high school and beyond, are encouraged to join the choir. No memorization, auditions or church affiliations are required. All are welcome. Please arrive a few minutes early to put together your music folder and connect with old and new friends. Performances will be Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday the 15th.

For the past 17 years, the Christmastide Choir, composed of church and community members, has presented a seasonal/sacred concert to full houses. The tradition continues this year under the choral direction of Shirli Allen Heald, along with the piano accompaniment of Elaine Emery. The show is a wonderful way for all ages to merrily sing in the holiday season.

In addition to choral music, the English Hand Bell Choir of the Second Congregational Church will perform. If you are interested in ringing, please call the church office at 743-2290 and ask for Elaine Emery. — Kate, Norway

DEAR SUN SPOTS: May I ask you to give me a phone number and address to contact the organization in Auburn that offers tea parties for young women every so often? I believe it is at the Foss Mansion. I would like to contact them regarding a donation of rare tea sets for their activities.

Thank you, Sun Spots for helping so many people in all areas of life. — Rose, Lewiston

ANSWER: One of the great traditions of modern civilization is the tea party, and I attend one every chance I get. There’s nothing like an excuse for a good hot “cuppa” and a slice of cake served on beautiful china.

You’re thinking of Woman’s Literary Union housed within the Foss Mansion, a nationally registered historic home at 19 Elm St. in Auburn. They can be reached by emailing [email protected] or by calling 783-5630. The website is under construction right now, but you can find out more about this non-profit that does such good works for the community on Facebook.

