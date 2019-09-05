REGION — MSAD #44 has a duty to locate, evaluate and identify any child residing in the district or attends a private school with the district who qualifies for Special Education services or Section 504 accommodations or services.
Children eligible for special education include those children with disabilities who have autism, deaf-blindness, developmental delay, emotional disturbance, impairment, intellectual disabilities, multiple disabilities, orthopedic impairment, other health impairment, specific learning disabilities, speech or language impairment, traumatic brain injury, visual impairment, or deafness and who, because of such impairment, need special education services.
Children eligible for Section 504 accommodations or services include those children who have a physical or mental impairment that substantially limits a major life activity. If you suspect your child has a disability and may need special education services or 504 accommodations, or if you would like additional information, please contact your child’s teacher, principle or call Special Education Director Kathleen Collins at 824-2136 ext. 1360.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Bethel Citizen
New Crescent Park principal approved
-
The Bethel Citizen
Gould takes another step toward energy efficiency
-
The Bethel Citizen
Organization for the blind to meet
-
The Bethel Citizen
SAD 44 School Lunch Menus
-
The Bethel Citizen
Child Find