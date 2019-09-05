REGION — MSAD #44 has a duty to locate, evaluate and identify any child residing in the district or attends a private school with the district who qualifies for Special Education services or Section 504 accommodations or services.

Children eligible for special education include those children with disabilities who have autism, deaf-blindness, developmental delay, emotional disturbance, impairment, intellectual disabilities, multiple disabilities, orthopedic impairment, other health impairment, specific learning disabilities, speech or language impairment, traumatic brain injury, visual impairment, or deafness and who, because of such impairment, need special education services.

Children eligible for Section 504 accommodations or services include those children who have a physical or mental impairment that substantially limits a major life activity. If you suspect your child has a disability and may need special education services or 504 accommodations, or if you would like additional information, please contact your child’s teacher, principle or call Special Education Director Kathleen Collins at 824-2136 ext. 1360.

