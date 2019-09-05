LEWISTON — A woman was charged Thursday with operating without a license after the car she was driving flipped onto its side that morning on Randall Road.

Police said Alisha Corredor, 52, of New Britain, Connecticut was rounding a curve shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Randall Road when the right front wheel of the 2007 Dodge Caliber she was driving climbed the ramp of a trailer parked on the side of the road. The right front corner of the car smashed into the side of the trailer, flipping the car onto its side, police said.

The woman told police the sun was in her eyes, temporarily blinding her vision of the trailer at the time of the crash.

The car she was driving is registered to Robert Finch of Sabattus.

The 2010 trailer is registered to Daniel Fortin of Greene and was last driven by Jeffrey Guay, 47, of Lewiston who was providing landscaping services in the area of 388 Randall Road at the time of the incident.

Corredor, who was helped out of the car, was taken to a local hospital after she complained of leg and back pain.

The Class E misdemeanor with which Corredor was charged is punishable by up to six months in jail.

