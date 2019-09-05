PORTLAND — Maine Maritime Academy, in cooperation with Maine’s congressional delegation, will host an informational workshop for prospective students and their parents to learn about admission to Federal and other service academies on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Portland. The workshop, offered free of charge and open to the public, will be presented at the Clarion Hotel, located at 1230 Congress Street in Portland from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

According to Kelly Gualtieri, Director of Admissions at Maine Maritime Academy, the workshop is designed to encourage personal consultation with representatives of various post-secondary institutions that offer structured leadership environments or opportunity for U.S. military service. High school students who are interested in disciplined training environments or unique opportunities for personal growth are encouraged to attend the workshop and ask questions about admissions, career services, and financial aid.

The evening workshop will consist of multiple informative sessions on Federal military academies and the associated nomination process; military Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) opportunities available at various types of colleges and universities; private military college options; and an overview of public maritime colleges, such as Maine Maritime Academy. College program personnel and representatives from Maine’s Congressional delegation will be on hand to answer questions.

Maine Maritime Academy, a public college founded in 1941, enrolls more than 950 students from across the United States and abroad. Internationally respected for its uniformed Regiment of Midshipmen, a student-run leadership training model, the college offers a traditional collegiate lifestyle and uniformed training options for its students. Military service obligation is voluntary. The college awards Associate of Science, Bachelor of Science, and Master of Science degrees. Fields of study include: Marine Transportation Operations, Vessel Operations and Technology, Small Vessel Operations, Marine Systems Engineering, Marine Engineering Operations and Technology, Power Engineering Operations and Technology, Small Craft Design, Small Craft Systems, Marine Biology, Marine Science, Coastal and Marine Environmental Science, International Business and Logistics, and Interdisciplinary Studies. To learn more about Maine Maritime Academy, visit mainemaritime.edu.

For further information or to register for the free workshop, call 207-326-2207 or contact [email protected]. Walk-ins are welcome.

