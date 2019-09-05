FRYEBURG — Fryeburg Academy’s Goldberg Gallery presents “A Collection of Acrylic Paintings by Jan Obenhaus” during September and October.

The Goldberg Gallery is hosting the acrylic painting exhibit featuring the work of artist Jan Obenhaus, who has painted for over 30 years, and for the last 19 years, she’s worked and lived in the state of Maine as an artist.

“Every project for me is personal,” says Oberhaus. “(Each piece) takes a little part of me with it as I picture the piece hanging on someone’s wall, sitting on their table, or displaying in a place of honor in their homes.”

Obenhaus’ work is mostly custom pieces, explicitly made for a person or family. “Most recently, I’ve been working on this body of work to exhibit,” said Obenhaus. “These paintings have a focus on nature and light. And as a hiker, I am always inspired by the beauty that surrounds us.” Obenhaus cites the pictures taken by her husband Doug as the inspiration for much of her work.

Obenhaus lives in Androscoggin County with her husband Doug and two children. She spends time volunteering at a summer camp, teaching art to children of all ages and painting backdrops for the drama department at Oak Hill High School, where her daughter attends school.

The Goldberg Gallery is open to the public Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. and 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Monday to Thursday from 7 to 5 p.m. and 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and Friday from 7 to 5 p.m.; closed Saturday.

