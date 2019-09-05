LOVELL — Registration is now open for Harrison Village Library’s Tenth Annual Golf Tournament, to be held at Lake Kezar Country Club on Sunday, September 15. Players of all abilities are welcome to play in the scramble-style tournament, which begins at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start.

Contests, challenges and mulligans will be available. The cost per player is $75 ($300/team) and includes golf, cart, and a meal. Registration forms are available at the library and will also be accepted on the day of the tournament. For more information, please contact the library at 583-2970.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: