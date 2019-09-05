OXFORD — Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce, Central Maine Human Resources Association, Dirigo Safety, Skelton, Taintor & Abbot, and The Oxford Casino Hotel Events Center are sponsoring another workshop. On September 18 at 7:30 a.m. at the Oxford Casino Event Center a workshop titled Maine’s Drug Problem will be offered.

Maine is undergoing a drug abuse epidemic: overdoses occur at alarming rates; prescription drug rates per capita remain among the highest in the US; and ultra-concentrated THC marijuana has become recreationally legal.

While an employee’s right to use certain drugs may be protected, that does not include a right to be impaired on the job. Drug impairment endangers safety and productivity. Can your managers recognize the difference? Do your policies accurately reflect the distinction? There are many common misconceptions about drug abuse in the workplace: Can a worker be legally impaired on their own prescription drug? Does Marijuana dangerously affect physical or mental processes?

This training presents an overview to those questions and more. It discusses drug impairment, the current issues pertaining to use, abuse, and impairment in the workplace, and what employers can do about it.

Participants will learn: signs of impairment, tools to document impairment, what employers can ask, what can be done in reaction to perceived impairment, what (and how) impairment should be documented, and what kind of policies might assist in the process. How do employers keep their workplace safe without risking violations of employment laws?

We will give you an overview the process, demonstrating what works best and what to avoid. You will leave this workshop with an impairment checklist, a better understanding of recognizing impairment regardless of the cause, and strategies for reacting to impairment that help reduce risk, including legal risk.

Presenters are Scot Mattox, Esq.,Dirigo Safety, LLC™ and Jordan Payne Hay, Esq.,Skelton, Taintor & Abbott.

You can register on the Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce website or by calling the office at 743-2281.

Breakfast is provided and cost is $15 for Chamber or CMHRA members, $25 non-members.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: