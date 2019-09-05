Recent coverage

September 4 Hurricane Dorian poised to slam the Carolinas after scraping by the coasts of Florida and Georgia South Carolina and North Carolina coastal areas likely to catch the brunt of Dorian's impact in the Southeast late Wednesday through Thursday.

September 4 Hurricane Dorian lashes Florida after wreaking havoc on Bahamas Dorian remains on track to pass "dangerously close" to Florida and Georgia through Wednesday, before moving near or even over the coast of the Carolinas through Friday, according to the Hurricane Center.

September 4 Hurricane Dorian starts inching north, closer to Florida, Georgia and Carolinas As its horrific toll becomes clear in the northwestern Bahamas, the hurricane heads for its closest encounter with the U.S. mainland.

September 3 ‘Unprecedented’: Dorian isn’t moving because upper atmosphere is too calm Hurricane Dorian has been stalled over tiny Grand Bahama Island for nearly a day, because steering currents high in the air have collapsed.