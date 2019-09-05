Thursday, Sept. 5
Norway Selectboard – 7 p.m.
Oxford Selectboard – 6:00 p.m.
Hartford Selectboard – 7 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 9
Paris Selectboard – 6:30 p.m.
Hebron Selectboard – 7 p.m.
Waterford Selectboard – 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Paris Planning Board – 7 p.m.
Sumner Selectboard – 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Norway Planning Board – 7 p.m.
West Paris Selectboard – 5 p.m.
Harrison Selectboard – 6 p.m.
