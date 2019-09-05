OXFORD — The annual Oxford County Fair kicks off Wednesday, Sept. 11., with the traditional Agricultural and Conservation Day. Hundreds of students from throughout the area are expected to attend the educational event which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The theme this year is There’s Soooo Much to Do – Come on, Let’s Go!, said Jeannie Federico, education and outreach coordinator with Oxford County Soil and Water Conservation District.

“This day is traditionally set aside for children up to 6th grade and home school families to visit the fair and learn about the many aspects of agriculture and conservation,” Federico said in a press release.

There will be several learning stations that focus on various fun agricultural and conservation activities for children to do. Activities will include canoe and kayaking, farming, fishing, flying kites, gardening, growing trees, learning to be LakeSmart, and so much more.

Attendees will be able to meet Officer John Lewis and Bolo, the Norway Police Department police dog. Oxford Police and Fire Department will be on hand to “meet and greet” the children as they explore the exciting world of police cruisers and fire trucks. They will also learn about fire safety by visiting the Norway Fire Department’s “Smoke House”, and the First Aid Station will teach them general emergency first aid, Federico said.

“Please bring a picnic lunch to enjoy on the grassy area under the old oaks beside the pulling ring,” she added. “If the weather is overcast or we have sprinkles, the event will still take place, but in case of heavy rain, it will be canceled.”

Fireman’s muster

Nightly entertainment includes Running Down A Dream/The Tom Petty Tribute Band on Wednesday, Peter Allen & Hurricane Mountain on Thursday, and KC Eliminator/ZZ Top Tribute Band on Friday. All shows begin at 8 p.m.

The Fireman’s Muster, which was introduced last year, will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday on the Demolition Derby Field.

Six-member teams will compete in dry hose, wet hose, ball squirt and mystery competitions.

Trophies will be awarded for first, second and third place for each event and one to the overall winning team.

Hebron Fire Chief Jim Trundy, vice-president of the Oxford County Agricultural Society, said seven or eight teams competed in the inaugural muster.

“I think last year went very well,” he said. “We had a good crowd of spectators for a first-year event and competitors said they would come back if we did it again.”

Several teams have already signed up for the muster, which is limited to 10 teams, he added.

There is no fee to register a team. For information contact Trundy at 966-2913.

Woodsmen Day

Julie Taylor of Peru attaches the blade to her bow saw before the bucksaw competition during last year’s Oxford County Fair Woodsmen’s Day. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal file photo

The 43rd annual Woodsmen Day will take place on Friday, Sept 13. Men and women will compete individually in wood chop, bucksaw, axe throw, tree fell, and three different chainsaw events. They will partner for the log roll, general crosscut saw and Jack and Jill crosscut saw events.

People come from all over New England and Quebec to take part in the competition, Elaine Emery, co-coordinator of the competition, said.

“A lot of our competitors are products of college woodsman and forestry programs,” she added. “I have a lot of local people come to the show year after year. It is a really nice show both for competitors and spectators.”

Points will be tallied across all events and overall champions will be named in men’s master (55 and older), men’s and women’s categories.

“There is a lot of camaraderie in the sport, and it is a sport. It is something they enjoy, like baseball,” she said. “It is not unusual for them to spend two or three thousand dollars on their axes, and even more on their saws.”

The event begins at 9 a.m. in the 4X4 arena.

Music and more

Musical headliner Sawyer Brown will perform Saturday night at 5 p.m.

“We put more money into entertainment this year,” said Jackie Young, president of the Oxford Agricultural Society.

Other events include steer and oxen competition, horse pulling, 4-H shows, he-man contest, apple pie contest, pig scrambles, Community Day, Demolition Derby and Smokey’s Greater Shows.

Admission prices are: Wednesday, $1; Thursday, $5, free for 5 and younger; Friday, $8, free for 5 and younger; Saturday, $10, free for 5 and younger.

Parking fees are: Wednesday, $1; Thursday and Friday, $5; Saturday $10.

The walk-in gate will be closed this year. The new gate and parking at the Family Fun Field will be open.

