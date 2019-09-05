Charges
Lewiston
- Shane Keene, 30, of 640 Poland Road, Auburn, on charges of aggravated assault, domestic assault, criminal threatening and criminal mischief, 9:30 a.m. Thursday on Sabattus Street.
- Cletus Davis, 41, of 16 Foch St., on a charge of violating a protection order, 12:45 p.m. Thursday at 8 Constance St.
Auburn
- Jacey Deschaine, 36, of 6 Valley View St., Sabattus, on a charge of theft, 7:50 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
- Felicia Cadman, 26, of 19 Cook St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 11:32 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
- Kareem Johnson, 36, of 57 Dennison St., on charges of domestic assault and violating conditions of release, 1:35 a.m. Thursday at that address.
Androscoggin County
- Shauna Mercier, 32, of 44 Jordan Lane, Turner, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging failure to pay a fine, 10:51 p.m.Wednesday at that address.
- Richard Carter, 32, of 57 Winterbrook Road, Mechanic Falls, arrested by Mechanic Falls police on a warrant charging failure to pay a fine, 7:35 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
