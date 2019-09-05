PARIS — The OHCHS Food Pantry started in 2015 when staff noticed students were not getting all their basic needs met. Today, the pantry stocks basic items like toiletries, food, clothing, and school supplies provided by local donors.

It’s easy for students who wish to use the service; all they need to do is confide in a teacher, counselor, or administrator. They will then be taken by a staff member to one of the school’s pantries where they can shop in a private setting free from stigma. Because the program is anonymous, there are no flyers hung up advertising the pantry. Instead, the administration relies on word of mouth to spread the news.

A dedicated team of 1978 OHHS Alumni hosted a benefit scramble during their 40th reunion last year – raising over $3000 for the Food Pantry – it was such a success and there is such a need they decided to make it an annual FORE a Cause event, giving back to the community in which we work and live.

The “Fore a Cause” golf scramble registration is open! Individual golfers and foursomes welcomed. The event is open to the public

This year’s benefit scramble is Saturday, September 21st at Norway Country Club.

Check-in at Noon

Scramble 1-3pm

Happy Hour / Awards 3-5pm

The Oxford Hills area food insecurity rates are higher than other parts of New England. (see attached map to insert image)

How can you help?:

We invite you to sponsor a hole, cart, bunker or join us on the greens with a team!

FORE a Cause Golf Scramble ($50 per person)

Team Sponsor – $200 Hole/Tee Sponsorship – $75 Cart Sponsorship – $50 Bunker Sponsor – $25All sponsorship signs are provided.

With the new school year upon us the Food Pantry is in need of restocking.

The annual event supports students with the basic nutritional and hygiene needs.To participate email: [email protected] or call (207)515-4918 for Registration / Sponsorship form.Thank you for your support!

The Golf Committee T HE O XFORD H ILLS C OMPREHENSIVE H IGH S CHOOL F OOD P ANTRY Fighting Food Insecurity and serving high school students in need since 2015. Being a teenager is tough enough without having to worry where your next meal is coming from, something OHCHS students and faculty were faced with when they noticed that there were some students who weren’t getting their basic needs met.The food pantry receives donations of money and/or food from community groups and individuals to keep it running. We thank you in advance for your support in helping us provide for the students of OHCHS who are the future of our great state of Maine!



