NORWAY — The Table at the Norway Grange continues to offer Free Friday Night activities from 6pm-8pm. These activities are chemical free family/community focused. Each week the team offers game nights, movie nights and open mic karaoke. Free pizza and popcorn along with drinks are available each week.

The Table offers a free weekly community breakfast each Saturday from 8am-9am at the Norway Grange. Come and enjoy a delicious free breakfast and conversation. All are welcome.

On September 6th from 6pm-8pm the Table Free Friday Fun Night will hold a night to celebrate September birthdays with cake and games etc..

On September 13th from 6pm-8pm the Table Free Friday Fun Night will hold a 1960’s night with music and games.

On September 20th from 6pm-8pm the Table Free Friday Fun Night will hold a night of bottle painting. Sharon and Nikki will guide you through the process and each person can take their painted bottle home with them.

On September 27th there will be no Free Friday Fun night as the Grange will be set up for the 3-C Free Clothing giveaway the next day.

September 28th The Table will host the very popular 3-C (Clothing, Coffee and Cookies) giveaway from 8am-12noon. Donations of lightly used or new clothing and light housekeeping items are accepted year round for this event. New socks and underwear are always needed.

The Table is a ministry and mission of the Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church, The Norway Grange and the Community.

For more information or if interested in volunteering with activities of The Table feel free to call A-J Alexander, Director of The Table Ministries at 207-461-3093 (Leave a message) or email at [email protected].

