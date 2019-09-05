Lewiston at Oxford Hills

Friday, 7 p.m.

Vikings have a program new Lewiston coach Darren Hartley would like his Blue Devils to emulate.

Edward Little at Bonny Eagle

Friday, 7 p.m.

Statement game for both teams.

Cony at Mt. Blue

Friday, 7 p.m.

Scott Franzose makes his Cougars coaching debut against a team well-equipped to match him in a shootout.

Hermon at Leavitt

Friday, 7 p.m.

Another potential shootout featuring two of the top three scoring teams in Class C last year.

Poland at Spruce Mountain

Friday, 7 p.m.

Knights’ return to Class C but open the season against one of their former Class D foes in what could be a springboard win for both teams.

Oak Hill at Mountain Valley

Friday, 7 p.m.

Having to stop Gavin Rawstron is a tough draw for the Falcons in new head coach Devin Roberts’ debut.

MCI at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale

Friday, 7 p.m.

Ramblers host the past two Class C champions at Maxwell Field this season. Last year’s champ, Nokomis visits on Oct. 11.

Dirigo at Lake Region

Friday, 7 p.m.

Beating a Class C opponent would be a good way for the Cougars to make the case they will be a factor in Class D again.

Fryeburg at Lisbon

Saturday, noon

Note the special start time. Also note (because both teams probably have) that the Greyhounds dealt the Raiders their last regular season loss in Week 1 last year.

Mt. Ararat at Gray-New Gloucester

Friday, 7 p.m.

The start of a new era for both schools with the debut of eight-man football. And take the over.

