Lewiston at Oxford Hills
Friday, 7 p.m.
Vikings have a program new Lewiston coach Darren Hartley would like his Blue Devils to emulate.
Edward Little at Bonny Eagle
Friday, 7 p.m.
Statement game for both teams.
Cony at Mt. Blue
Friday, 7 p.m.
Scott Franzose makes his Cougars coaching debut against a team well-equipped to match him in a shootout.
Hermon at Leavitt
Friday, 7 p.m.
Another potential shootout featuring two of the top three scoring teams in Class C last year.
Poland at Spruce Mountain
Friday, 7 p.m.
Knights’ return to Class C but open the season against one of their former Class D foes in what could be a springboard win for both teams.
Oak Hill at Mountain Valley
Friday, 7 p.m.
Having to stop Gavin Rawstron is a tough draw for the Falcons in new head coach Devin Roberts’ debut.
MCI at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Friday, 7 p.m.
Ramblers host the past two Class C champions at Maxwell Field this season. Last year’s champ, Nokomis visits on Oct. 11.
Dirigo at Lake Region
Friday, 7 p.m.
Beating a Class C opponent would be a good way for the Cougars to make the case they will be a factor in Class D again.
Fryeburg at Lisbon
Saturday, noon
Note the special start time. Also note (because both teams probably have) that the Greyhounds dealt the Raiders their last regular season loss in Week 1 last year.
Mt. Ararat at Gray-New Gloucester
Friday, 7 p.m.
The start of a new era for both schools with the debut of eight-man football. And take the over.
