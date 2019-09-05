WEST PARIS — The Society had a very interesting meeting last month, with Peter Stowell talking on wooden spools and how many mills in Oxford, Franklin and Androscoggin counties that were turning spools, dowels and more out in the 18th and early 19th centuries. Thank you, Peter, for a great show.

Our meeting was short and direct to the point with the largest discussion on our primary fundraiser, 200 ticket to be sold on a $500 gift certificate to Cabela’s Sporting Store, The drawing will be held at the hunters’ and family breakfast on Saturday, October 16, at 7:00 a.m. The breakfast is from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. with a full menu of juice, eggs, toast, home fries, pancakes, donuts and coffee, plus the raffle drawing and lots of hunting stories.

The next meeting is September 19, at 6:00 p.m. with a potluck supper, a short business meeting and guest speaker Peggy Stires talking about Paris Manufacturing.

For more information, call Diana at 515-2998. To purchase raffle tickets, call Ted and Betty at 674-2507.

