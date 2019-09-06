You know about the team’s around the region, but maybe not as much about the players you see flying around fields on Friday nights (and, sometimes, Saturday afternoons).

For the 2019 Sun Journal football preview, we’ve interviewed four players from around the region who figure to be key contributors on their respective teams to see what they enjoy, how their team is looking, and everything in between.

Seth Leeman – Lisbon QB/DB

What are your expectations this year for your team?

We have a lot of talent on this team. Speed, power. I expect a lot of big things out of the team this year, we just need to hit our reads and do what we need to do.

You lose a couple guys, Lucas Francis, others, how are you going to fill those holes?

He was definitely a huge part of our team, a big leader. I think we have enough seniors to be leaders all around.

Pregame, what do you usually eat?

On home games we have a bunch of the guys go to Chummy’s (Mid Town Diner) right here in Lisbon. Usually, I’ll have a lot of eggs, bacon, protein.

What are you listening to before the game?

I like rap. sometimes we listen to heavy metal, so it’s just a mix of a whole bunch of stuff.

What are your expectations for yourself at QB?

I want to make sure that I’m making the right reads. We don’t do a lot of straight handoffs, we read someone who is unblocked and then make the handoff. As long as I do my job, I’m happy.

What has Coach Kates given you at quarterback? What has he opened up for you?

He’s opened up the pass game a lot more. We are doing a lot of passing more than last year, and it’s been fun.

How have he and the coaches helped you?

I’ve definitely worked on my footwork more and made sure I’ve gotten that down.

Outside of football, what are your hobbies?

I like to play video games, I play Madden a lot.

Who are you using?

I use Andrew Luck, right now. I like him as a player, he’s a great leader and guy.

What are your plans after Lisbon?

I’m looking into occupational therapy. I’m looking at (University of New England), Husson or (University of Southern Maine).

What are your feelings about the team’s defense this year?

We have a lot of team speed, so as long as I am covering who is in front of me we’ll be good.

Favorite football or sports movie?

When the Game Stands Tall.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: