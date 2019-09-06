You know about the team’s around the region, but maybe not as much about the players you see flying around fields on Friday nights (and, sometimes, Saturday afternoons).

For the 2019 Sun Journal football preview, we’ve interviewed four players from around the region who figure to be key contributors on their respective teams to see what they enjoy, how their team is looking, and everything in between.

Brady Downing – Poland QB

What do you eat pregame?

I go with a lot of protein, a sandwich, load it up with chicken.

Same thing every game?

It’ll vary week-to-week. I’m not that superstitious.

When was your first start?

My first start was my freshman year. I had a lot different perspective on it than I do now. It was scary at first, but once I got in the rhythm of it it’s been smooth.

When coach Spencer Emerson came in last year, what did that change for you?

It changed everything, really. Offense completely changed, mindset completely changed. With Coach Emerson coming in, it’s something — he’s someone that is unlike any other. He has a football mindset you won’t find anywhere else. … He’s an incredible mind.

What do you think you’ll be doing next year?

I’ll be going to Southern Maine Community College to get an associate’s degree in fire science … to be a career fire fighter.

Expectations this season?

Expectations? I don’t know where they end. Strive for as much as we can. Obviously, there will be a lot of tough games, but with the talent group we have I don’t think there is anything we can’t do. A home playoff game is the first thing on our mind.

After last year’s offensive output, how excited are you for this season?

I’m incredibly excited, man. I’m ready to put it back through the air. Last year was just a glimpse of what you’ll see this year.

There’s a lot of running the ball in Maine because a lot of teams don’t have players that’ll sling it, but you seem like you throw it 20-30 times a game. How does it feel that Emerson and the coaching staff will let you do that?

I’m extremely blessed to have our coaches and what they have allowed me to do and taught me. … It’s just been incredible. What I could do before and what I can do now are two different worlds. It’s great to have coaches that will back you up and let you throw.

Favorite hobby outside of football?

Snowmobiling. Play a lot of baseball. Those are a few of my favorites.

What kind of music are you listening to?

Pregame I listen to any kind of music. I like to get into the heavier, more enthusiastic stuff.

Who is the funniest coach on the staff?

They all have their moments, but no matter what mood we are in, Coach Emerson will always lift us up. He always comes up with something that no one’s thinking of.

