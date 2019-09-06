Some of the top football players in the state will be hitting the gridiron this fall. Here are 30 from area schools that could stand out:

Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale’s Ryan Baird catches an incomplete pass while Oak Hill’s Liam Rodrigue defends him last season. Kennebec Journal file photo

Ryan Baird, Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale, Sr., SE/DB: Big target (6-foot-4) led the Ramblers with 33 receptions for 638 yards and six TDs last year.

Dallas Berry, Dirigo, Jr., RB/DB/K: Key runner and receiver also kicked Cougars to some big wins last year.

Cam Bourget, Lisbon, Sr., RB/LB: Defensive stalwart figures to get more touches on offense.

Cole Brown, Dirigo, Jr., QB/DB: Three-year starter helped lead Cougars to Class E championship game as sophomore.

Matt Brown, Mountain Valley, Sr., RB/LB: All-conference selection as junior is one of the top linebackers in Class D.

Jack Bryant, Spruce Mountain, Sr., QB/LB: Second-year starter propels high-powered Phoenix offense with his passing and running.

Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale quarterback Keegan Choate taks a snap against Maranacook last season. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal

Keegan Choate, Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale, Sr., QB: Three-year starter makes the Ramblers’ offense go with his arm and legs. Threw for 1,619 yards and 17 TDs as a junior and was their leading rusher the past two years.

Dominick Colon, Lewiston, Sr., FB/LB: Conference’s third-leading tackler last year. Expected to miss about a month due to injuries.

Mountain Valley’s Dylan Desroches is taken down by Spruce Mountain’s Trent Tibbetts last year in Livermore Falls. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Dylan Desroches, Mountain Valley, Sr., QB/S: Three-year starter leads Falcons on both sides of the ball.

Robbie Dick, Lisbon, Sr., WR/DB: The Greyhounds’ St. Dom’s rep will be big-play receiving threat.

Brady Downing, Poland, Sr., QB: Team leader who will be key to Knights’ transition into Class C. One of the top passers in Class D last year with over 2,000 yards, 20 TDs, six interceptions and a 64 percent completion rate.

Oxford Hills’ Cole Dunham (43) and Colton Carson (11) stop Orion Guibord of Cheverus last season. Portland Press Herald file photo

Cole Dunham, Oxford Hills, Sr., G/LB: All-conference linebacker led AA North in tackles (71).

Tony Fournier, Edward Little, Sr., C: All-conference center in 2018 is one of two returning starters on offense.

Brandon Frey, Spruce Mountain, Sr., RB/WR/DB: Lightning-quick running and receiving threat is tough to catch in the open field.

Leavitt’s Wyatt Hathaway runs the ball against Fryeburg Academy in last season’s Class C South championship in Turner. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Wyatt Hathaway, Leavitt, Jr., QB/DB: Big-play threat with his arm and legs. Should flourish in second full year as starter surrounded by a wealth of weapons.

Isaiah Hill, Poland, Jr., WR/CB: Speedy all-purpose threat will be a top weapon in Knights’ spread offense.

Deon Hunt, Lewiston, Jr., TE: Will play key role as receiver and blocker.

Dylon Jackson, Lewiston, Sr., RB/WR/DB: Blue Devils’ top returning receiver will play bigger role in the run game this season.

Evan Kelly, Poland, Jr., T/DL: Big left tackle (6-foot-4, 245 pounds) who stood toe-to-toe with some of the top defensive linemen.

Seth Leeman, Lisbon, Sr., QB/DB: Speedy veteran of Greyhounds’ secondary takes over QB duties.

Sam Lindsay, Oak Hill, Sr., RB/DB: Raiders’ leading receiver and second-leading rusher last year. Averaged more than 18 yards per catch while compiling over 1,000 all-purpose yards

Hunter Meeks, Mt. Blue, Sr. QB/DB: Returning signal-caller will be key to running new coach Scott Franzose’s wide-open offense.

Oak Hill’s Gavin Rawstron (9) tackles Madison’s Thomas Dean (31) during last season’s matchup in Madison. Rawstron, a junior, is a standout on both sides of the ball for the Raiders. Morning Sentinel file photo

Gavin Rawstron, Oak Hill, Jr., QB/DB: Entering third season as a starter. Another big-play threat passing (1,300 yards and 12 TDs last year) or running (team-leading 1,000 yards, 18 TDs). Also the Raiders’ top defender with more than 100 tackles and five interceptions last year.

Liam Rodrigue, Oak Hill, Sr., WR/DB/K: Another reliable target for Rawstron in Oak Hill’s passing game. Also a steady kicker who gives Raiders a special teams advantage.

Jevin Smith, Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale, Sr., TE/FB/DE: All-conference playmaker on defense and another big target (6-foot-3) for the Ramblers was also their top rusher among running backs last season.

Gray-New Gloucester quarterback Danny Stash runs through a drill during a recent practice at the high school in Gray. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal

Danny Stash, Gray/New Gloucester, Sr., QB/DB: First-year starter at QB leads Patriots new eight-man offense.

Brayden Stevens, Telstar, So., RB: The Rebels’ top rusher as a freshman.

JJ Worster, Oxford Hills, Sr., TE/DE: Vikings’ leading returning receiver and an all-conference defender.

Gunnar Winslow, Edward Little, Sr., T: Three-year starter at left tackle anchors Red Eddies’ line.

Cam Yorke, Edward Little, Sr., slot: Tall, athletic addition to the Red Eddies’ passing game.

