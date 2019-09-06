Experts or nah?

RANDY WHITEHOUSE – STAFF WRITER

Randy Whitehouse

Class A

Thornton Academy over Scarborough

Class B

Marshwood over Falmouth/Greely

Class C

Leavitt over MCI

Class D

Oak Hill over Bucksport

Eight-man

Old Orchard Beach over Yarmouth

*****

NATHAN FOURNIER – STAFF WRITER

Nathan Fournier

Class A

Thornton Academy over Bonny Eagle

Class B

Marshwood over Brunswick

Class C

Wells over MCI

Class D 

Lisbon over Foxcroft

Eight-man

Yarmouth over OOB

*****

ADAM ROBINSON – STAFF WRITER

Adam Robinson

Class A

Scarborough over Thornton Academy

Class B

Falmouth/Greely over Marshwood

Class C

Leavitt over Winslow

Class D

Oak Hill over Foxcroft

Eight-man

Yarmouth over Old Orchard Beach

*****

LEE HORTON – SPORTS EDITOR

Lee Horton

Class A

Thornton over Scarborough

Class B

Marshwood over Brunswick

Class C

Winslow over Wells

Class D

Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale over Foxcroft

8-man

Yarmouth over Old Orchard Beach

*****

WIL KRAMLICH – STAFF WRITER

Will Kramlich

Class A

Thornton over Bonny Eagle

Class B

Kennebunk over Skowhegan

Class C

Leavitt over Winslow

Class D

Oak Hill over Mattanawcok/Lee/Penobscot

Eight-man

Gray-New Gloucester over Old Orchard Beach

*****

TONY BLASI – STAFF WRITER

Tony Blasi

Class A

Scarborough over Thornton

Class B

Portland over Windham

Class C

Wells over Old Town

Class D

Winthrop/Monmouth over Bucksport

Eight-man

Yarmouth over Boothbay

