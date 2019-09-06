Experts or nah?
RANDY WHITEHOUSE – STAFF WRITER
Class A
Thornton Academy over Scarborough
Class B
Marshwood over Falmouth/Greely
Class C
Leavitt over MCI
Class D
Oak Hill over Bucksport
Eight-man
Old Orchard Beach over Yarmouth
*****
NATHAN FOURNIER – STAFF WRITER
Class A
Thornton Academy over Bonny Eagle
Class B
Marshwood over Brunswick
Class C
Wells over MCI
Class D
Lisbon over Foxcroft
Eight-man
Yarmouth over OOB
*****
ADAM ROBINSON – STAFF WRITER
Class A
Scarborough over Thornton Academy
Class B
Falmouth/Greely over Marshwood
Class C
Leavitt over Winslow
Class D
Oak Hill over Foxcroft
Eight-man
Yarmouth over Old Orchard Beach
*****
LEE HORTON – SPORTS EDITOR
Class A
Thornton over Scarborough
Class B
Marshwood over Brunswick
Class C
Winslow over Wells
Class D
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale over Foxcroft
8-man
Yarmouth over Old Orchard Beach
*****
WIL KRAMLICH – STAFF WRITER
Class A
Thornton over Bonny Eagle
Class B
Kennebunk over Skowhegan
Class C
Leavitt over Winslow
Class D
Oak Hill over Mattanawcok/Lee/Penobscot
Eight-man
Gray-New Gloucester over Old Orchard Beach
*****
TONY BLASI – STAFF WRITER
Class A
Scarborough over Thornton
Class B
Portland over Windham
Class C
Wells over Old Town
Class D
Winthrop/Monmouth over Bucksport
Eight-man
Yarmouth over Boothbay
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Opinion
Leonard Pitts: Tired of the shootings? Not nearly enough …
-
Opinion
Thomas Shannon: Mark Cayer for mayor of Lewiston
-
Opinion
Thomas Gift: China has reasons to keep fighting a trade war
-
Opinion
Marianne Williamson: Transform US from a culture of violence to a culture of peace
-
Opinion
Juliette Kayyem: US needs backup plans for its backup plans