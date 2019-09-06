Coach: Brian Jahna (second year)
Region: Eight-man large school division
Last year’s record: 0-8 in Class C South.
Returning athletes: Seniors — Gabe Gendreau (RB/LB), Mikey Foster (TE/LB), Sabin Merrill (C/DT), Danny Stash (QB/DB); Juniors — Trent Overcash (RB/LB).
Key losses: Connor Myatt (QB/LB), Andrew Topham (Util.), Paul Hewey (OL/DL).
Promising newcomers: Seniors — Isaac Haskins (WR/DB), Matthew Johnson (WR/DB); Junior — Connor Sanders (RB/DB).
