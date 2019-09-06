Coach: Darren Hartley (first year)
Region: Class A
Last year’s record: 2-7, lost in A North quarterfinal.
Returning athletes: Seniors — Dylon Jackson (RB/WR/DB), Konnor Voisine (OL/DL), Evan Raymond (OL/DL), Dominick Colon (FB/LB); Juniors — Danny May (RB/LB), Deon Hunt (TE).
Key losses: Hunter Landry (RB/DB), Tanner Cortes (QB/DB), Noah Adamson (RB/LB), Thomas Brochu (OL/DL), Isaiah Teague (OL/DL), Lucas Nichols (WR/DB).
Promising newcomers: Seniors — Jackson Boswell (OL/DL), Evan Williams (WR), Tyler Larue (OL/DL), Ben Dostie (WR); Juniors — Nate Lyons (QB), Jaiden Caron (WR/DB), Corbin Martel (OL/DL), Mike Jalbert (OL/DL); Sophomores — Kam Caron (QB), Nigel Katende (RB/WR/DB), Dante Scales (WR/DB), Keegan Whiting (WR/DB), Garrett Mack (TE), Jacob Dubois (OL/DL),
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Opinion
Leonard Pitts: Tired of the shootings? Not nearly enough …
-
Opinion
Thomas Shannon: Mark Cayer for mayor of Lewiston
-
Opinion
Thomas Gift: China has reasons to keep fighting a trade war
-
Opinion
Marianne Williamson: Transform US from a culture of violence to a culture of peace
-
Opinion
Juliette Kayyem: US needs backup plans for its backup plans