Coach: Darren Hartley (first year)

Region: Class A

Last year’s record: 2-7, lost in A North quarterfinal.

Returning athletes: Seniors —  Dylon Jackson (RB/WR/DB), Konnor Voisine (OL/DL), Evan Raymond (OL/DL), Dominick Colon (FB/LB); Juniors  — Danny May (RB/LB),  Deon Hunt (TE).

Key losses: Hunter Landry (RB/DB), Tanner Cortes (QB/DB), Noah Adamson (RB/LB), Thomas Brochu (OL/DL), Isaiah Teague (OL/DL), Lucas Nichols (WR/DB).

Promising newcomers: Seniors — Jackson Boswell (OL/DL), Evan Williams (WR), Tyler Larue (OL/DL), Ben Dostie (WR); Juniors — Nate Lyons (QB), Jaiden Caron (WR/DB), Corbin Martel (OL/DL), Mike Jalbert (OL/DL); Sophomores — Kam Caron (QB), Nigel Katende (RB/WR/DB), Dante Scales (WR/DB), Keegan Whiting (WR/DB), Garrett Mack (TE), Jacob Dubois (OL/DL),

