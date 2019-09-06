Coach: Chris Kates (second year)

Region: D South

Last year’s record: 7-2, lost in D South quarterfinals.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Seth Leeman (QB/DB), Colin Houle (OL/LB), Hunter Mason (OL/DL), Cam Bourget (RB/LB), Robbie Dick (WR/DB), Riley Quatrano (WR/DB), Issac Burnell (WR/DB), Daniel Bolton (OL/DL), Justin Merrill (OL/DL); Junior — Daytona McIver (RB/DB).

Key losses: Isaiah Thompson (RB/DL), Kane Strout (OL/DL), Hunter Job (TE/DL), Lucas Francis (QB/LB), Evan Houde (OL), Alan Lavoie (OL/DL).

Promising newcomers: Senior — Levi Levesque (TE/DL); Juniors — Justin Le (RB/LB), Hudson Coggeshall (OL/DL); Sophomore — Nick Blair (RB/DE).

