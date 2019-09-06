Coach: Chris Kates (second year)
Region: D South
Last year’s record: 7-2, lost in D South quarterfinals.
Returning athletes: Seniors — Seth Leeman (QB/DB), Colin Houle (OL/LB), Hunter Mason (OL/DL), Cam Bourget (RB/LB), Robbie Dick (WR/DB), Riley Quatrano (WR/DB), Issac Burnell (WR/DB), Daniel Bolton (OL/DL), Justin Merrill (OL/DL); Junior — Daytona McIver (RB/DB).
Key losses: Isaiah Thompson (RB/DL), Kane Strout (OL/DL), Hunter Job (TE/DL), Lucas Francis (QB/LB), Evan Houde (OL), Alan Lavoie (OL/DL).
Promising newcomers: Senior — Levi Levesque (TE/DL); Juniors — Justin Le (RB/LB), Hudson Coggeshall (OL/DL); Sophomore — Nick Blair (RB/DE).
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Opinion
Leonard Pitts: Tired of the shootings? Not nearly enough …
-
Opinion
Thomas Shannon: Mark Cayer for mayor of Lewiston
-
Opinion
Thomas Gift: China has reasons to keep fighting a trade war
-
Opinion
Marianne Williamson: Transform US from a culture of violence to a culture of peace
-
Opinion
Juliette Kayyem: US needs backup plans for its backup plans