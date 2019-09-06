Coach: Scott Franzose (first year)

Region: B North

Last year’s record: 4-5, lost in B North first round.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Eddie Hebert (T/DT), Hunter Meeks (QB/DB), Caleb Haines (RB/LB), Kevon Johnson (Util/LB), Kyle Fox (WR/DB).

Key losses: Noah Bell (WR/CB), Randy Barker (RB/LB), Dakota Mumma (T/DT), Colin Hutchins (G/DT), Levi Hiltz (TE/LB).

Promising newcomers: Juniors — Keegan Roberts (WR/LB), Zack Delano (LB), James Archer (OL/DL), Sam Wrigley (OL/DL).

