Coach: Scott Franzose (first year)
Region: B North
Last year’s record: 4-5, lost in B North first round.
Returning athletes: Seniors — Eddie Hebert (T/DT), Hunter Meeks (QB/DB), Caleb Haines (RB/LB), Kevon Johnson (Util/LB), Kyle Fox (WR/DB).
Key losses: Noah Bell (WR/CB), Randy Barker (RB/LB), Dakota Mumma (T/DT), Colin Hutchins (G/DT), Levi Hiltz (TE/LB).
Promising newcomers: Juniors — Keegan Roberts (WR/LB), Zack Delano (LB), James Archer (OL/DL), Sam Wrigley (OL/DL).
