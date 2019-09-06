Coach: Stacen Doucette (eighth year)

Region: D South

Last year’s record: 5-6, lost in D South final.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Liam Rodrigue (WR/DB/K), Kyle Stilkey (OL/DL); Juniors — Alex Fournier (OL/DL), Quentin Pelkey (RB/LB), Sam Lindsay (RB/DB), Gavin Rawstron (QB/DB), James Borkowski (RB/LB).

Key losses: Caleb Treadwell (WR/DB), Ethan Richard (OL/LB), Gabriel Bergeron (RB/LB), Reid Cote (RB/DL).

Promising newcomers: Sophomores —Caden Thompson, Jackson Arbor, Latrell Williams, Tiger Hopkins.

