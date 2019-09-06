Coach: Stacen Doucette (eighth year)
Region: D South
Last year’s record: 5-6, lost in D South final.
Returning athletes: Seniors — Liam Rodrigue (WR/DB/K), Kyle Stilkey (OL/DL); Juniors — Alex Fournier (OL/DL), Quentin Pelkey (RB/LB), Sam Lindsay (RB/DB), Gavin Rawstron (QB/DB), James Borkowski (RB/LB).
Key losses: Caleb Treadwell (WR/DB), Ethan Richard (OL/LB), Gabriel Bergeron (RB/LB), Reid Cote (RB/DL).
Promising newcomers: Sophomores —Caden Thompson, Jackson Arbor, Latrell Williams, Tiger Hopkins.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Opinion
Leonard Pitts: Tired of the shootings? Not nearly enough …
-
Opinion
Thomas Shannon: Mark Cayer for mayor of Lewiston
-
Opinion
Thomas Gift: China has reasons to keep fighting a trade war
-
Opinion
Marianne Williamson: Transform US from a culture of violence to a culture of peace
-
Opinion
Juliette Kayyem: US needs backup plans for its backup plans