Coach: Mark Soehren (eighth year)
Region: Class A
Last year’s record: 7-3, lost in A North final.
Returning athletes: Seniors — Cole Dunham (G/LB), JJ Worster (TE/DE), Cade Truman (TE/LB), David Dingley (G/LB), Colby VanDecker (RB); Junior — Colin Edwards (C).
Key losses: Colton Carson (QB/FS), Parker LaFrance (RB/LB), Janek Luksza (WR/FS), Austin Doughty (T/DT), Jonny Pruett (WR/DB), Mike Bonang (DB), Alex Turner (WR/DB), Cam Slicer (WR/DB).
Promising newcomers: Seniors — Garrett Pendexter (T/DT), Noah Oufiero (WR/DE), Tanner Herrick (WR/DB); Juniors — Ty LeBlond (WR/DB), Atticus Soehren (QB), Addison Brown (WR/DB), Marcus Stone (RB/DT), Jream Tripp (T/DT); Sophomores — Isaiah Oufiero (TE/LB), Dakota Grassi (WR/DB), Jordan Smith (WR/FS), Matt Doucette (WR/DB), Dylan Worster (T/DE).
