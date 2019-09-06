Oxford Hills sails into the realigned Class A coming off of their best season in two decades but also having lost the senior class that drove their success. The Vikings, though, do return a number of playmakers on both sides of the ball and have a good mix of size and athleticism.

2019 Oxford Hills schedule Sept. 6

Lewiston at Oxford Hills, 7 p.m. Sept. 13

Oxford Hills at Sanford, 7 p.m. Sept. 20

Falmouth/Greely at Oxford Hills, 7 p.m. Sept. 27

Oxford Hills at Bonny Eagle, 7 p.m. Oct. 5

Edward Little at Oxford Hills, 1 p.m. Oct. 11

Oxford Hills at Gorham, 6 p.m. Oct. 19

Oxford Hills at Thornton, 1:30 p.m. Oct. 25

Scarborough at Oxford Hills, 7 p.m. Nov. 1

Oxford Hills at Bangor, 7 p.m.

Junior Atticus Soehren, head coach Mark Soehren’s son, takes over for player of the year Colton Carson at quarterback, and while he doesn’t have the arm or size of his predecessor, he will make good decisions in an offense more tailored to his strengths.

David Dingley, an all-conference selection last year, anchors the line. JJ Worster is a big, strong target over the middle, but he and Cade Truman are the only returners with a varsity catch last year. The running backs also graduated a lot of varsity experience, although Colby VanDecker saw spot duty last year.

Cole Dunham and Worster were all-conference defenders, while Truman trailed only Dunham for the league lead in tackles. The secondary will have to make up for the loss of Carson and Janek Luksza.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: