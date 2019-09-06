Coach: Spencer Emerson (second year)

Region: C South

Last year’s record: 3-6, lost in D South quarterfinal.

Returning athletes: Seniors —Brady Downing (QB), Sam Boles (OL/LB), Josh Power (OL/DL), Levi Lawrence (WR), Eelias Hesketh (WR/DB), Ben Olson (WR/DB); Juniors — Evan Kelly (OL/DL), Isaiah Hill (WR/DB), Joe Ringuette (QB/LB), Lashawne Hammond (OL/DL); Sophomores — Isaac Fifield (WR/DB), Joe Levesque (OL/DL).

Key losses: Tyler Tucci (RB/LB), Zach Cote (WR), Sam Benedict (OL/DL), Josh Cote (RB/LB), Gawain Tibbetts (WR/LB).

Promising newcomers: Juniors — Gage Bachelder (WR/DB), Tyler Hatch (OL/DL); Freshmen — Hayden Christner (WR/DB), Brady Martin (RB/DB), Shane Yorkey (WR/DB).

