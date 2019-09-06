The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the winners of the 26th Annual Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic. The event was held on August 21st at Mingo Springs Golf Course, followed by dinner and the awards ceremony at the Country Club Inn.

This year’s winning teams are as follows:

Men’s A Division – 1st Place

Erin Washington, Larry Washington, Kyle Ladd and Noel Dolbier

Men’s A Division – 2nd Place

Jamie Eastlack, Scott Morton, Brad Stokes and Todd Smith

Men’s B Division – 1st Place

Bob Fitzgibbon, Carl Dodge, Bill McGuckin and Glenn Yankee

Men’s B Division – 2nd Place

Rick Walker, Peter Judkins, Tim Thompson and Rich Smith

Women’s Division – 1st Place

Ellen Oppenheim, Krista Perry, Deb Higgins and Patti Butler

Women’s Division – 2nd Place

Nancy Morton, Jackie Patnode, Heidi Deery and Liz Shulte

Mixed Division – 1st Place

Reggie Hammond, Carol Nale, Mark Richardson and Sean Danforth

Mixed Division – 2nd Place

Craig Sargent, Jamie Sargent, Josh Wilcox and Angela White

Longest Drive – Heidi Deery (Women’s), Todd Smith (Men’s)

Closest to the Pin – Beth Brunswick (Women’s), Mike Spear (Men’s)

The Chamber thanks all of the sponsors who made this annual fundraising event a resounding success:

Partnership Sponsor

Sysco Northern New England

Gold Sponsor

Blue Flame Gas Co. / Rangeley Fireplace & Stove

Centerpiece Sponsor

Skowhegan Savings Bank

Full Hole Sponsors

Backwoods/Mr. Sweet Tooth

Central Distributors

Coca Cola Northern New England

Forks in the Air Mountain Bistro

Franklin Printing

Franklin Savings Bank

M&H Construction

Morton & Furbish Real Estate

PFG NorthCenter

Rangeley Lakes Builders Supply

Sarge’s Sports Pub & Grub

Valley Beverage

Partial Hole Sponsors

Allied Realty

Beauty Boutique

Blue Mountains Lawn Service & Caretaking

BOSS Power Equipment

Dom’s Auto Jeep & Cycle

George Webber Professional Painting

Gingerbread House Restaurant

Keith Webber Construction

Loon Lodge

Mo’s Variety

Noyes Real Estate

Oquossoc Motel Country Suites

Portage Tap House

Rangeley Building & Remodeling

Red Onion Restaurant

RP Auto Body & Repair

Longest Drive Sponsors

Moose Alley / Inner Eye

Morton & Furbish Insurance

Closest to the Pin Sponsors

Dead River

O’Connor Autopark

The Chamber is very pleased to have had such strong support from both members and non-members alike, sincerely thanks all sponsors and players and looks forward to another great outing in 2020.

