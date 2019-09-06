The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the winners of the 26th Annual Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic. The event was held on August 21st at Mingo Springs Golf Course, followed by dinner and the awards ceremony at the Country Club Inn.
This year’s winning teams are as follows:
Men’s A Division – 1st Place
Erin Washington, Larry Washington, Kyle Ladd and Noel Dolbier
Men’s A Division – 2nd Place
Jamie Eastlack, Scott Morton, Brad Stokes and Todd Smith
Men’s B Division – 1st Place
Bob Fitzgibbon, Carl Dodge, Bill McGuckin and Glenn Yankee
Men’s B Division – 2nd Place
Rick Walker, Peter Judkins, Tim Thompson and Rich Smith
Women’s Division – 1st Place
Ellen Oppenheim, Krista Perry, Deb Higgins and Patti Butler
Women’s Division – 2nd Place
Nancy Morton, Jackie Patnode, Heidi Deery and Liz Shulte
Mixed Division – 1st Place
Reggie Hammond, Carol Nale, Mark Richardson and Sean Danforth
Mixed Division – 2nd Place
Craig Sargent, Jamie Sargent, Josh Wilcox and Angela White
Longest Drive – Heidi Deery (Women’s), Todd Smith (Men’s)
Closest to the Pin – Beth Brunswick (Women’s), Mike Spear (Men’s)
The Chamber thanks all of the sponsors who made this annual fundraising event a resounding success:
Partnership Sponsor
Sysco Northern New England
Gold Sponsor
Blue Flame Gas Co. / Rangeley Fireplace & Stove
Centerpiece Sponsor
Skowhegan Savings Bank
Full Hole Sponsors
Backwoods/Mr. Sweet Tooth
Central Distributors
Coca Cola Northern New England
Forks in the Air Mountain Bistro
Franklin Printing
Franklin Savings Bank
M&H Construction
Morton & Furbish Real Estate
PFG NorthCenter
Rangeley Lakes Builders Supply
Sarge’s Sports Pub & Grub
Valley Beverage
Partial Hole Sponsors
Allied Realty
Beauty Boutique
Blue Mountains Lawn Service & Caretaking
BOSS Power Equipment
Dom’s Auto Jeep & Cycle
George Webber Professional Painting
Gingerbread House Restaurant
Keith Webber Construction
Loon Lodge
Mo’s Variety
Noyes Real Estate
Oquossoc Motel Country Suites
Portage Tap House
Rangeley Building & Remodeling
Red Onion Restaurant
RP Auto Body & Repair
Longest Drive Sponsors
Moose Alley / Inner Eye
Morton & Furbish Insurance
Closest to the Pin Sponsors
Dead River
O’Connor Autopark
The Chamber is very pleased to have had such strong support from both members and non-members alike, sincerely thanks all sponsors and players and looks forward to another great outing in 2020.
