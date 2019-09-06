Maximum: 84° Date: 8/1

Minimum: 40° Date: 8/26, 8/27

Average True Temp: 76.19°

Precipitation

Total for month: 5.21″

Greatest: 1.10″ Date: 8/1

Daily Average: .1681

Year to Date: 29“.502

Snow

Total: 0”

Snow on the Ground First Day: 0”

Snow on the Ground Last Day: 0”

Season to Date: 138.29″

Wind

Peak: 23 Date: 8/11

Low: 9 Date: 8/27

Average Peak 14.39 mph

Barometric Pressure

High: 30.26 Date 8/25

Low: 29.60 Date: 8/8

Wind Chill

Low: 40 Date: 8/26

Event Days

Rain: 14

Snow: 0

Thunder & lightning 2

Frost: 0

Fog: 6

Hail: 0

Data is recorded/taken from Pump Station #2 located @ or near the highway garage #29 Robbins Avenue and Chick Hill.

