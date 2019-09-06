Maximum: 84° Date: 8/1
Minimum: 40° Date: 8/26, 8/27
Average True Temp: 76.19°
Precipitation
Total for month: 5.21″
Greatest: 1.10″ Date: 8/1
Daily Average: .1681
Year to Date: 29“.502
Snow
Total: 0”
Snow on the Ground First Day: 0”
Snow on the Ground Last Day: 0”
Season to Date: 138.29″
Wind
Peak: 23 Date: 8/11
Low: 9 Date: 8/27
Average Peak 14.39 mph
Barometric Pressure
High: 30.26 Date 8/25
Low: 29.60 Date: 8/8
Wind Chill
Low: 40 Date: 8/26
Event Days
Rain: 14
Snow: 0
Thunder & lightning 2
Frost: 0
Fog: 6
Hail: 0
Data is recorded/taken from Pump Station #2 located @ or near the highway garage #29 Robbins Avenue and Chick Hill.
