On Friday, August 23, United States Border Patrol Agents from across the State of Maine gathered for the 9th Annual Chief’s Cup in Littleton. Rangeley Station’s Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Jeffrey Bottcher stole the show with his pin-point shooting; he took first place in the individual standings and teamed-up with Border Patrol Agent Dave Herrera to win the overall station standings.

Agents representing each station within Houlton Sector gathered at the Maliseet Firing Range to compete for the coveted United States Border Patrol Houlton Sector Chief’s Cup. This year’s competition opened with the United States Border Patrol Pistol Qualification Course, followed by the United States Border Patrol Rife Qualification Course. The second round consisted of a timed pistol course and a timed rifle course. Agents were judged on their response times and accuracy as they moved through an assortment of metal targets.

Rangeley Station’s Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Jeffrey Bottcher clinched first place in the individual standings. Rangeley Station—comprised of Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Jeffrey Bottcher and Agent Dave Herrera— also captured first place in the team standings. This marked the first time agents from the western boundary captured the overall standings bringing the Chief’s Cup to the Rangeley Station along the sector’s western corridor.

“This year brought some really good shooters which set the bar high, it all came down to focus and training. I was able to maintain a steady repetition which helped me quickly find my target and perfect my shot placement. I will enjoy being this year’s top shot and will be ready to defend my title next year.” Said Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Bottcher.

At the conclusion of the competition, agents collected their gear and dispersed around the State of Maine to their respective stations to count down the days until their shot at next year’s title.

