In my opinion, mass murders by domestic terrorists has become an epidemic. Americans are not safe at school, church, shopping, bars, theaters, walking or anywhere people congregate.

The Declaration of Independence was signed July 4, 1776, stating that all citizens are equal and have basic human rights — life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

The Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution reads “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Back then it was muzzle loaders, not assault weapons (which should be banned). America has a superior military to protect this country. The Constitution protects the right to life and the right to bear arms.

The NRA claims a good guy with a gun will stop a bad guy with a gun. I don’t understand how the police determine who is the good guy and who is the bad guy at a mass shooting.

It’s true, guns don’t load and pull the trigger by themselves. It takes a person to aim and fire.

Before buying a gun, a person should be required to take a gun safety course, written exam, undergo a background check and a two-week waiting period.

Gun owners have a right to own guns and the rest of us have the right to life. The right to life and liberty is more important than guns in the wrong hands. Fear takes away a person’s right to feel safe and secure.

Deanne Danforth, Turner

