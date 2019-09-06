FARMINGTON — Franklin County Animal Shelter is hosting its 6th Annual Strut for Strays! 5K Trail Run & Dog Walk on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Titcomb Mountain Lodge in Farmington. Check-in and registration opens at 8 a.m., the race starts at 9 and follows an approximate 5K course that includes the Nordic trails of Titcomb Mountain and the Whistlestop Trail (this will be an “all trail” course).
All ages and fitness levels are welcome, and participants can even bring their favorite four-legged friend to walk/run with them. This is a perfect course for both novice and experienced runners. Registration is $20 for registrants who will be 12 and younger on race day, and $25 for 13 and up, and all registrations include a 2019 event logo T-shirt.
