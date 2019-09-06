FARMINGTON — Franklin County Animal Shelter is hosting its 6th Annual Strut for Strays! 5K Trail Run & Dog Walk on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Titcomb Mountain Lodge in Farmington. Check-in and registration opens at 8 a.m., the race starts at 9 and follows an approximate 5K course that includes the Nordic trails of Titcomb Mountain and the Whistlestop Trail (this will be an “all trail” course).

All ages and fitness levels are welcome, and participants can even bring their favorite four-legged friend to walk/run with them. This is a perfect course for both novice and experienced runners. Registration is $20 for registrants who will be 12 and younger on race day, and $25 for 13 and up, and all registrations include a 2019 event logo T-shirt.

Participants will find more information and various options for registration at https://fcanimalshelter.org/strut-for-strays-2019

Race-day volunteers are always welcome. Contact Jennifer Pooler at 778-2638 for available opportunities. New this year, the shelter will be accepting donations of empty bottles and cans on race day.

