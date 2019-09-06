The High Peaks Creative Council (HPCC) has completed the Phillips part of a barn quilt series placed throughout the High Peaks Region. Ian Reinholt recently hung this “feathered star” on the Phillips Area Community Center (PACC) joining the Phillips Public Library Studio, the Phillips Historical Society barn, the North Franklin Agricultural Building, Morgen Silver’s chicken barn, Susy Sander’s Main Street barn, and Masterman Blueberry Farm’s barn in Avon. The PACC square was painted by Mt. Abram Regional High School students. Saskia Reinholt, director of the HPCC, designed, curated, and fund raised for the barn quilt trail project.
