Lewiston police were asking for help Friday in locating a missing teen. Police said that on Thursday, Malika Ragon-Wright, 16, failed to return to a group home on Pond Road in Lewiston after leaving the high school.
“She is a severe diabetic and requires daily insulin,” police wrote in a press release. “Which is concerning.”
Ragon-Wright’s mother lives in South Portland so police have been searching in that area. Investigators said Ragon-Wright may have been spotted Thursday night in Portland.
“There is no indication she is a danger to herself or anyone else,” police wrote. “But the concern exists due to insulin dependency and the fact she is a juvenile. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Malika, they should call the Lewiston Police Department at 207-784-6421.”
