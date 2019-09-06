LISBON — The Lisbon Historical Society will host a genealogy talk by society member and volunteer Bill Cizmar on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Cizmar will reflect on his “Norman Rockwell” childhood growing up in Lisbon Falls in the 1950s and 1960s, and his journey into genealogy aided by his love of history and his career in computing.

Cizmar and his wife divide their time between Tucson, Arizona, and Lisbon. He has become a fixture at the Lisbon Historical Society where he volunteers when in town. His interest in genealogy began when a son, in the fifth grade, was assigned a report on genealogy for class. Some of the Cizmar ancestors, through many twists and turns, came from England on the Mayflower.

Cizmar’s mother’s family, Rioux, came from Quebec to Maine for work in the mills as did so many others. The immigrant Jean Riou, a sergeant of Marines, is first recorded in New France in 1677 in a marriage contract.

Another ancestor in New France was a “gateway” to royalty leading to several kings of France and beyond. Along the way, Cizmar discovered many interesting happenings that his ancestors lived through and around.

The program will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the MTM Center, 18 School St., Lisbon Falls. The talk is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Parking and the entrance to the society’s rooms is at the rear of the building. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to [email protected] or call 207-353-8510.

« Previous

filed under: