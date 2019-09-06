BRIDGTON — Loon Echo Land Trust has announced its September calendar, which will include two talks with local naturalists at Hacker’s Hill Preserve and the trust’s biggest fundraiser of the year: the Loon Echo Trek.

Dick Anderson, former director of the Maine Audubon, will bring his enthusiasm for the southern hawk migration back to Hacker’s Hill in Casco from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 7. Bring a chair, binoculars, water and snacks. In the past, many species of hawks have been observed along with bald eagles and osprey. Park in the “Event Parking” area to the right of the summit.

Hike or run from Denmark to Bridgton over Pleasant Mountain, southern Maine’s tallest mountain, at the 19th annual Loon Echo Trek on Saturday, Sept. 14. A 10K (6-mile) course starts with a shuttle bus ride from Shawnee Peak Ski Area to the trailhead for the Southwest Ridge Trail in Denmark. The route crosses over the entire ridge of Pleasant Mountain, passing three rest stops and finishes at the base of Shawnee Peak Ski Area.

At the end of the trek there will be food, beer, a T-shirt and a chance for some prizes, all included as part of the entry fee. All proceeds from the trek support Loon Echo Land Trust’s conservation work in the Lake Region.

Maine State Geologist Robert Marvinney will guide participants way back in time, geological time, at Hacker’s Hill Preserve from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18. The land between the west shore of Sebago Lake and the White Mountains offers an interesting story of ancient ocean shorelines, glaciers and multiple ice ages.

For more information and a full calendar of events, visit www.loonecholandtrust.org/events or call 207-647-4352.

