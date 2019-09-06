Maine Master Naturalist Jan Collins will be at the Rangeley Public Library on Wednesday, September 11th, at 6:00 PM to discuss Maine bats.

In Rangeley, summer evenings just ten years ago were filled with little brown bats swooping and diving for mosquitos. Now we will consider ourselves lucky if we ever see a little brown bat again. Will they join

caribou, sea otter, the great auk and other once common animals in disappearing from the Maine landscape? How will that affect us? Is there anything we can do to help bats?

Jan Collins volunteers with the Bat ME project surveying bats in western Maine where she also does weekly bat programs at Mt Blue State Park. She is a Maine Master Naturalist, and has recently retired from 26 years teaching high school science in Maine.

Please stop by the library or call 864-5529 to sign up for this free program.

