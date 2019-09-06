Margaritas Summer Band Series will close out its successful first season with The Youngerbloods from 7 to 11 p.m. Sept. 8 at the restaurant, 180 Center St., Auburn. This Portland area band has performed all over Maine and beyond and will move the crowd with their blend of funk, soul, classic and R & B sounds, as well as some originals. For more information, call 207-782-6036.

