PORTLAND – Edward J. Maselek, 79, U. S. Navy retired, of South Paris passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at Maine Medical Center. He was born in Hartford, Conn. on March 31, 1940, the son of John and Katherine Sikora Maselek.
He is survived by his wife, Lila Hamell Maselek of South Paris; and his daughter, Katheren Bevins of Parrotsville, Tenn.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. at Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Interment will be at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com
