JAY – Wilfred E. “Gene” Belanger, Jr., 71, a resident of Jay, passed away, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at his residence following lingering health issues.

He was born April 18, 1948 in Livermore Falls, the son of Wilfred Belanger, Sr. and Gertrude (Dow) Belanger. He attended school in Jay. On July 29, 1978 he married Annie (King) Hebert. She passed away in 2011.

Gene worked through the years as a heavy equipment operator on construction for various companies, including Bridge Construction and Wyman & Simpson Construction. He enjoyed his morning trips to Cumberland Farms for coffee and scratch tickets, getting groceries at Food City and Hannaford, sitting in his recliner and watching television, his favorite being “The Young and the Restless”, bringing his wife Annie for Sunday rides to see the different construction sites as well as other scenery. He was a great historian and could tell you many interesting topics of the local area. He especially loved it when his special granddaughter Ashley Langlin-Hebert would come to visit, along with Mary Ann bringing him his dinners and desserts.

He is survived by his children, Mary Ann Barker of Jay, William “Bill” Hebert of Jay, Steve Hebert and companion Cathy Mitchell of Wilton, and Palmer Hebert and his wife Kelli of Livermore; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter; his sister Janice Brelsford and husband Tony of Waterville; nieces Diane Larson and husband Steve of Connecticut, Darlene Frost of Waterville, and nephew Eric Dashiell and wife Wanda of Hampden; his great-nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Carl Goding of Livermore Falls; special family friend Donna Baker of Island Falls; as well as many extended family members. He was predeceased by his parents Wilfred and Gertrude; his wife Annie; and son-in-law, Robert Barker.

A graveside service and interment will be held 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, at Stubbs Mill Cemetery, East Jay Road, Jay, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church St., Livermore Falls, Maine.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

« Previous