FARMINGTON — The North Church Concert Series welcomes an “Old Time” Bluegrass group, Pete’s Posse, to Farmington’s North Church on Saturday, September 14, at 7 p.m.

The North Church is located at 118 High Street in Farmington. Doors open at 6 PM for a ‘Pie Social’ and Jam Session.

Show tickets are $15 for the general population, $10 for High School and College Students, $5 for elementary students. Preschoolers as well as any student participating in the Jam Session are free.

Reservations may be made by calling 207-778-2006.

Vermont’s own trad-roots power trio! Composed of acclaimed musician Pete Sutherland, his talented protégé Oliver Scanlon and the uber-dynamic Tristan Henderson, Pete’s Posse never fails to surprise and excite! Twin fiddles in tight, wild harmony over high-powered guitar and pounding foot percussion with mandolin, clawhammer banjo, jaw harp, rocking keyboards, and soaring vocal harmonies adding color to the Posse’s sonic landscape.

With a steady flow of powerful uplifting energy that spans their age gap, they tap into many traditions from the north to south, and east to west, to distill a distinct sound that is completely their own. The Boston Irish Reporter recently proclaimed the Posse puts forth “(a) kaleidoscope of sounds and styles with equal parts amiability and energy.”

Since 2014 the Posse has racked up over 150,000 miles of touring, released 5 albums, and played numerous festivals including Shetland Folk Festival, Festival Memoire et Racine, New Bedford Folk Festival, and more!

The Posse’s signature is variety: all multi-instrumentalists, the band plays a dynamic repertoire of folk-roots genres; songs and tunes, traditional and original. For over four years they’ve been bringing their brand of ‘Neo-Traditional Folk’ to festival stages, dance halls and concert series across the US, Canada and Europe.

