Charges
Lewiston
- Timothy Lynds, 30, listed as transient, on warrants charging failure to pay fines, 9:08 p.m. Thursday on Pleasant Street.
- Scott Strout, 34, of 643 College Road, Greene, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 5:10 a.m. Friday at 674 Main St.
- Michael Cornish, 20, of 5 Sprucewood Road, Auburn, on a warrant charging domestic assault, 4 p.m. Friday at 29 Stanley St.
- Kenyen Moore, 39, of 12 Wakefield St., on a warrant charging a probation violation, 11:30 a.m. Friday at that address.
Auburn
- Colin Frick, 34, listed as transient, on a charge of domestic assault, 10:42 p.m. Thursday in Portland.
- Mickiel James, 30, of Riverside Drive, Portland, on charges of driving without a license and violating conditions of release, 2:30 a.m. Friday on Main Street.
- Lucas Messer, 35, of 22 Blueberry Lane, Wales, on charges of domestic assault and domestic terrorizing, 4:16 p.m. Friday at 38 North Main St., Mechanic Falls.
Androscoggin County
- Natasha Fyfe, 45, of 91 Sandborn Road, Wales, arrested by Sabattus police on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 2:02 a.m. Friday on Olivia Drive.
Accidents
Auburn
- Cindi J. Wallace, 56, of Buckfield, lost control of her SUV, went off Jackson Hill Road and struck a tree at 11:29 a.m. Tuesday. Wallace was examined for pain suffered in the crash. Her 2004 Chevrolet was towed.
- Vehicles driven by Jeannine P. Greenleaf, 66, of Minot, and Zoey Pepin, 21, of New Gloucester, collided at 8:06 p.m. Thursday at Hotel and Stevens Mill roads. Greenleaf’s 2008 Kia and Pepin’s 2012 Nissan were towed.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Boston Red Sox
Moreland’s three-run HR, seven pitchers carry Red Sox past Yankees
-
Football
WATCH: Varsity Maine wrap-up of first week of high school football
-
Opinion
David Griswold: Katie Boss for Auburn City Council
-
Opinion
Adam Lee: Stanwood Gray for Auburn mayor
-
Opinion
Robert Samuelson: Should the Fed fight back?