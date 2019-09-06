Rangeley area fall festival for families will be taking place September 28th from 10am-1pm at the Rangeley Health and Wellness Pavilion! There will be food, games, and activities galore! Join us for a farmer’s market, apple press, pumpkin painting, touch-a-truck, face painting, corn hole, arts & crafts, music, and more! This is a free and fun event for families, sponsored by the Franklin County Children’s Task Force and Rangeley Health and Wellness! Come join the fun at the Rangeley Health and Wellness Center at 25 Dallas Hill Rd. Rangeley, Maine. For more information contact the Franklin County Children’s Task Force at 207-778-6960 or Joanne at Rangeley Health and Wellness at 207-864-3332. See you there!
