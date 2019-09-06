AREA — Area business have the opportunity to sponsor the Mountain Explorer bus service. This is what they get:

Sponsorship helps the Mountain Explorer maintain service and plan for increased service levels.

Bus messages let your business or organization effectively and efficiently tell your story and promote your message to the community and to our riders.

Sponsorship of the Mountain Explorer provides your organization a positive association with a highly-regarded community public transit service.

As an additional benefit, for every $1 raised through sponsorships, the Mountain Explorer receives an additional $2.50 in federal funding!

The Mountain Explorer had excellent ridership for 2018-2019, and we can’t thank our sponsors and underwriters enough for their support. While expenses for the system have been kept as low as possible, insurance, labor and maintenance costs continue to increase. Please help us keep the Mountain Explorer service on the road to provide free transportation for visitors and locals, alike. Even if your business isn’t along the route, the Mountain Explorer helps the local economy, benefiting everyone.

If your business isn’t along the Mountain Explorer bus route, please consider a sponsorship of $100. If every business on this email list contributed that much, it would total over $10,000, or $30,500 with federal funding added!

Western Maine Transportation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization and your sponsorship may even be tax deductible, please ask your accountant.

If you are along the route, please consider a higher sponsorship to promote your business and be sure to check with your suppliers to see if adding a product logo in your ad for a level one or two sponsorship qualifies for “co-op” advertising reimbursement.

Please contact Craig Zurhorst at 333-6972 ext. 208 or [email protected] with questions, ad and listing information, or for information about higher-level sponsorship opportunities.

