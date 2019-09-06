THUMBS UP to the Invasive Plant Patrollers who are out inspecting the shoreline annually.

THUMBS UP to the Courtesy Boat Inspectors at the Town Park, South Arm, Mill Brook, Haines, and Bemis! They are friendly and knowledgable about the area!

THUMBS DOWN to the people who complain they don’t have big city items in this sweet little town. Isn’t that why you visit or moved here? We do the best we can, thank you.

