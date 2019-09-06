LIVERMORE — United Way is excited to host its 4th Annual Garden Party at Washburn-Norlands Living History Center, in Livermore on September 14 with a start time of 4 p.m. The Garden Party has become a signature event for United Way, now in it’s fourth year of moving around to different areas in the United Way service area. Attendees are invited to go back in time and rediscover the beauty of Norlands while enjoying a delicious farm-to-table meal featuring food that is all locally sourced. There will be an open bar with a signature drink, music from Matthew Gilbert AND The Racket Factory, a variety of lawn games, as well as tours of the historic Washburn mansion, meeting house and more.

Tickets are $60 and can be purchased on line at www.uwtva.org/give (choose other amount and then Garden Party) or by calling 778-5048. Seating will be limited to 100 people, so get your tickets today!

This a unique opportunity to once again enjoy a locally-sourced meal, mingle, enjoy the beautiful, historic, picturesque farm, and support United Way and all our Community Partners. Tickets are still available, just call 778-5048 to reserve your spot today.

For more information about the United Way and any up-coming events or initiatives, visit www.uwtva.org or visit United Way on Facebook at www.facebook.com/uwtva. Be sure to like United Way on Facebook and follow on Instagram to be kept up-to-speed on up-coming programs and initiatives!

