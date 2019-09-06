WILTON — The Planning Board approved two applications for marijuana businesses Thursday evening with the condition that they meet odor control standards.

Gray Trucking received approval to expand its medical marijuana business to include growing and processing industrial hemp at the former G.H. Bass & Co. shoe plant on Weld Street.

Gil Reed, owner of Western Maine Development Group LLC, which owns the building, applied for an expanded use permit on behalf of Gray Trucking, which leases space there for its medical marijuana business approved in 2016.

Reed said he was unsure how much space Gray Trucking will use because a woodworking business in the main building is changing ownership and another business may move in soon. Jarden Plastics and Walmart are leasing space, as well, although Walmart is expected to leave this fall.

Some residents and board members expressed concern about marijuana odors.

Reed said Gray Trucking will provide whatever air filtration is required.

The board approved the application, subject to odor control standards being met.

Code Enforcement Officer Charlie Lavin said if there are complaints, the business must address them satisfactorily or the board can rescind its approval.

An application for Cannatopia was submitted by Isis Whalen, a partner in the business with Daniel Banville. Both are medical marijuana caregivers.

“We would like to not only bring in another option for medicinal cannabis and healing to Wilton,” she said, “but also offer a selection of plants (flowers, vegetables and herbs), fine gemstones and minerals, and art glass products that we make ourselves. Additionally we plan to offer art classes for all ages.”

The business will be on a 4-acre lot they own at 375 U.S. Route 2, across from Dunkin Donuts and The Big Apple gas station and convenience store.

Whalen said they expect to add marijuana cultivation later.

Because classes are for all ages, board members asked about displays, partitions to separate family activities from medical marijuana transactions, and security.

Whalen said they would follow state laws to address those concerns, and will have internet security and security guards.

The board unanimously approved the application on condition that odor control standard are met.

