AUBURN — This is an instructional program for boys and girls in Pre-K and Kindergarten who are learning the game of basketball. Players will be introduced to the basic skills and rules through drills and interactive games.

Pre-K will be Mondays from 4:15-5 p.m. starting on Oct. 21-Dec. 9. The kindergarten class will be on Tuesdays 4:15–5 p.m. starting Oct. 22-Dec. 10. Each class is limited to only 12 players. We will be generating a waiting list with the possibility of adding a class if needed. Both classes will take place at the YMCA on 62 Turner Street in Auburn with the cost being $50 for Y-members and $70 for non-Y members.

For more information about the program, financial assistance, or how you can volunteer, please contact Ally Kennedy at [email protected] or 207-795-4095.

